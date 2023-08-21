A development permit has been approved for a United Farmers of Alberta cardlock, bulk fuel and warehouse site north of Highway 1 across from Celebration Ford in Moosomin.
Moosomin town council approved the development permit Wednesday.
The town had earlier rezoned the property to industrial to allow the development.
During the call for public input before the rezoning was approved, there were no negative comments and one positive comment from a nearby landowner who said he welcomed the development.
The next step is a traffic impact assessment and Saskatchewan Highways approval.
UFA has a long history as a fuel supplier in Western Canada. The co-operative entered into a partnership with Maple Leaf Fuels, a subsidiary of Imperial Oil in 1935 to distribute fuel to its members. The next year it began to open retail stations under the Maple Leaf brand across the province.
The first farm supply store opened in Calgary in 1954, and a second in Edmonton in 1957. That same year, UFA bought the assets of Maple Leaf Fuels, giving the co-op greater control over the business.
In 1984, UFA opened its first cardlock fuel agency in Calgary. Today, UFA has over 110 cardlock facilities across Western Canada and is the largest cardlock network in Alberta.
In 2009, UFA purchased Wholesale Sports in western Canada, and 15 Sportsman’s Warehouse locations throughout the Northwest United States, which it then re-branded as Wholesale Sports.
UFA has over 110,000 members and is growing.
UFA had a very strong fiscal year in 2022. It was able to pay $28 million in patronage dividends to its members, it reported $2.4 billion in total revenues and $157 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.