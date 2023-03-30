Stettler Recreation Centre (SRC) users will see improvements a long time in coming as town council approved a more than $300,000 project to replace and upgrade hockey boards in two rinks. The resolution to proceed with the project was passed at the March 21 regular meeting of council.
Councillors heard a presentation from Brad Robbins, manager, recreation and culture, regarding the replacement of rink boards for two ice surfaces at the SRC.
“Approved 2023 capital budget was for $386,000 to dismantle and install new 48 inch tall dasher board systems in both the blue and red arenas of the SRC,” stated Robbins in his memo to council.
Robbins also noted during discussion the current boards are 29 years old.
“The total project outlined in the request for proposal (RFP) included the reuse of existing shield supports and glass wherever possible and to modify the existing players benches, penalty boxes and time keepers areas to be more user friendly.
“Through the RFP process it has been identified that we can add all new shield supports to each arena instead of reusing the existing shield supports for a cost of $31,290 (excluding GST).
“In addition, we received pricing to supply and install L-shaped gap closure $2,500 (excluding GST) that will cover the threshold between the boards and our existing rubber matting at ice level.”
Robbins stated the Town of Stettler released a request for proposal and received four offers for the project: Omnisport Inc. ($310,473), Riley Sports ($398,900), Global Sport Resources ($400,700) and Cascadia Sport Systems Inc. ($593,457), noting GST was on top of those numbers.
During discussion Robbins explained all of the bids were apples to apples and several of the bidders actually visited SRC to examine the project.
He noted staff were recommending Omnisport be awarded the project; the company has good references, he stated, citing projects Omnisport has worked on in both Lacombe and Red Deer.
Omnisport is based out of Stony Plain.
Some of the work includes expansion of the player boxes as well.
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution to award the 2023 SRC dasher board replacement RFP to Omnisport Inc. in the amount of $310,473.00 (excluding GST), with additional expenses of $31,290 (excluding GST) to supply and install new two piece aluminum shield supports and $2,500 (excluding GST) to supply and install gap closures at ice level, all to be paid from the 2023 capital budget.