Liza Wolf, a former chief of the Prophet River First Nation, will be remembered as a strong leader who spent decades fighting for Indigenous rights.
Wolf passed away on February 3rd, 2023, in Prince George.
Clarence Apsassin, a former Treaty 8 Tribal Chief and a Blueberry River First Nation member, described Wolf as a passionate and strong advocate for First Nation’s treaty rights.
Apsassin believes Wolf’s traditional Indigenous values were vital in her 33 years as a Chief for Prophet River.
“Her personality and calmness inspired everyone around her,” said Apsassin.
Shona Nelson, band manager at the Doig River First Nation, called Wolf, “a true Treaty 8 icon and Beaver matriarch."
In a statement, Prophet River Chief and Council members said the Elder was "an inspiration in the community for the new generations."
"Her strength and leadership will always be remembered," said a statement from Prophet River Chief and Council.
Most speakers described Wolf as a humble Chief during the her funeral service held in Prophet River on February 11th. Apsassin fondly remembers Wolf as a simple woman with a big heart.
“We should never forget the work and effort she put in for First Nation land rights, and her dealing with the government is an inspiration for the future Indigenous leaders,” said Apsassin.
George Desjarlais, a former West Moberly First Nations Chief, remembered Wolf as someone ingrained in her culture and language and determined to transform her community in every aspect.
“She represented First Nations in a dignified manner and made us all proud,” said Desjarlais.
In 2007, Wolf received a BC Achievement Community Award. The organization said Wolf " has delivered stable government, been instrumental in the successful relocation of her community, and under her leadership, provided steady improvement of the welfare of her people."