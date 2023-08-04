Neepawa just got a lot more colourful, thanks to a group of local artists who spent a recent weekend “art bombing” the community, painting brand-new benches and a mural at a new business downtown.
Part of the Riverbank Market/Arts Forward/Farmery/Neepawa Tourism event, known as RAFT, July 22 in Neepawa, located 76 kilometres northeast of Brandon, was a day filled with refreshments, live music and local artists leaving their stamp on the community.
This was the second time the event has run in Neepawa, Yvonne Sisley, administrator at ArtsForward, the town’s arts and entertainment hub, told the Sun.
“This year, we decided to expand on it and do the art bombing with the benches,” Sisley said. “I think next year will definitely be more of that, because there’s been a lot of businesses that have already asked if they can get a bench for next year’s RAFT.”
The benches were built by volunteers with the Neepawa Men’s Shed, a non-profit organization that provides a space for men to do craftwork and socialize. Sisley got the idea of approaching the Men’s Shed and the artists who painted the benches after visiting her brother in Fernie, B.C. and seeing how art flourished in that city.
“When I was out there last summer, all of their dumpsters were murals,” Sisley said. “It just makes it a friendlier, happier place … art just makes everybody happy.”
The artists, including Katy Martin and Meaghan Peters, each brought their own unique touch to the benches, from one featuring handprints and a land acknowledgement that Neepawa exists on Treaty 2 territory to one outside the Brews Brothers Bistro that artistically lists the different blends of coffee available alongside the café’s logo.
Martin and Peters also painted a two-storey mural on the front of one of the town’s newest businesses — Hid’n Hollow, a toy store located on 266 Davidson Street that sells not just toys but books, board games, art supplies and more.
Belinda and Daryl Critchlow, the married couple who have ran the toy store since November of last year, said they are thrilled with Martin and Peters’ work on the outdoor mural. They’re also not surprised at how well it turned out, since both artists painted their indoor mural — which features an enchanted tree filled with cozy animal homes and stags with glowing lanterns hanging from their antlers — and is located inside their foyer.
“They’ve been exceptional,” Daryl said. “It’s been lots of fun. It’s been very relaxed, and they’re very open to ideas and suggestions.”
Daryl and Belinda dreamed up the vision that would end up the theme of both the indoor and outdoor murals — a fairy tale-esque enchanted forest full of woodland creatures and verdant shades of green — and the artists put their own creative flair into it as well, Martin said.
“They gave us a pretty specific idea, and we kind of just put our spin on it and surprised them,” she said.
The outdoor mural has been in the works for the last six months, Martin said. She and Peters have been busy during that time doing mock-ups and planning. The building was recently resurfaced before they got to work painting the mural.
Collaborating with a business that shows so much trust in the artists has been a delight, said Peters, who often comes to the toy store with her children.
“They were very flexible and welcoming, to let us loose on the project, so that was awesome.”
Martin agrees, and hopes other local businesses will take a nod from the Critchlows and consider bringing in artists to help enchant their spaces and make them truly unique, which will also reflect Neepawa as a community that cares about the arts.
“It’s not often that rural business owners are willing to take a chance or trust artists. It’s a big investment into their building, and it’s nice to see it,” she said. “People walking by seem really excited and it’s adding a different vibe to the town. And once you have one or two business owners that jump on board and see the value in art and in improving our little town or their storefront, it gets to be contagious.”
The Critchlows couldn’t be happier with the finished design, which looks like something straight out of a fairytale.
“It kind of just brands the store,” Belinda said. “It’s who we are.”
The Sun will report on Hid’n Hollow’s Aug. 15 official grand opening in a future edition of Westman this Week.