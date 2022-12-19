A push by law enforcement to quell drug trafficking in Haldimand County has taken drugs, worth more than $80,000, off the streets and led to two arrests, according to police.
In a media release, Haldimand OPP said members of the community street crimes unit — with help from their counterparts in Norfolk and the OPP’s regional emergency response team — made two arrests in recent days, seizing 169.3 grams of fentanyl and 234.4 grams of cocaine, along with a loaded gun and ammunition, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, stolen credit and bank cards, and approximately $5,200 in cash.
Police say the drugs and cash were seized on Dec. 13 when the first arrest was made and a search warrant led police to a property on Pine Street in Dunnville the next day, where the gun and ammunition were found along with a second accused.
A 32-year-old Stoney Creek man faces various drug and gun charges, along with charges of possessing stolen property over $5,000 and uttering threats.
A 29-year-old woman from Brant County faces six weapons charges and one count of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Both accused were held in police custody pending a bail hearing.
The investigation continues and police say more charges are expected.