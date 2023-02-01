Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 as a day to express love and affection, with a particular focus on romantic partners, but it can also extend to the affection one feels for family and friends. This holiday has a long history associated with the exchange of gifts, especially love letters and greetings. With the rise of mass-produced cards and other consumer goods in the 19th and 20th centuries, Valentine's Day became an increasingly commercial holiday, with an emphasis on buying gifts and tokens of affection. Today, this holiday is widely recognized as a significant consumer holiday, with businesses promoting a wide range of products (from chocolates and flowers to jewelry and gifts) as ways for people to show their affection.
Valentine's Day is ostensibly named after Saint Valentine; however, the Catholic Church recognizes three martyred individuals known as St. Valentine, all of whom share February 14 as a feast day. The historical record is murky at best, so it is unclear whether Valentine's Day is in honour of one of these individuals, an amalgamation of two or more of them, or in remembrance of all three. Not much is known about the three St. Valentines, but here is a summary of what we do know:
· One individual was a priest and physician in Rome who lived in the 3rd century, known for comforting the martyrs during the persecution of Christians by Emperor Claudius II. Eventually, St. Valentine himself was arrested, beaten, and sentenced to death by beheading. The sentence was carried out on February 14 in 270 AD.
· The second individual was the Bishop of Interamna, now the city of Terni, Italy. He was also arrested, beaten, and sentenced to death by beheading during the persecution of Emperor Claudius II.
· The final individual suffered martyrdom in Africa, along with an unknown number of companions, but nothing else is known about this person.
This might not sound like a very romantic story so far, and it isn't. The celebration of Saint Valentine's Day didn't really become associated with romantic love until the Middle Ages. During this period, a common belief in England and France held that birds would begin their mating season on February 14, adding a loose romantic connection to Valentine's Day. Geoffrey Chaucer, the English poet, was the first to capitalize on this association in his 1375 poem "Parliament of Foules," with the lines "For this was sent on Seynt Valentyne's day / Whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate."
St. Valentine is also recognized as the patron saint of lovers, people with epilepsy, engaged couples, fainting, happy marriages, plagues, travellers, and beekeepers. Due to the confusion around the true identity of the saint, the Catholic Church removed him from the General Roman Calendar in 1969. However, St. Valentine remains on the list of officially recognized saints.