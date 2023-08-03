Tear in your sofa or scratches on your hardwood floor?
Rather than replacing furniture or flooring, a Sudbury businessman wants you to consider cosmetic restoration. The decision could save you money and divert household furniture and other waste from landfills.
Todd Whitehead is the franchise owner of New Creations, a new business in the city providing high-quality cosmetic restoration for just about anything – furniture, household objects like family heirlooms, interior and exterior automotive features, flooring, home siding and windows and more. Technicians can restore more than 100 different types of material and surfaces.
Whitehead retired from the mining industry and sold his mining contract firm Legend Mining in 2022. His wife, Giselle, insisted he consider bringing the company to the city after seeing before and after photos of some of the work done. He reached out to some contacts within the community to determine interest. Whitehead soon realized the demand was there.
He later spent a month in New Brunswick training and learning how to use a variety of tools to work on a wide range of surfaces.
“This company is so family-orientated,” said Whitehead, “everyone works as a team and all will help you.”
If there is a surface that Whitehead has not worked with, he could reach out to another franchise owners for support.
The Sudbury franchise services a jurisdiction that includes Sudbury and surrounding areas – as far as North Bay, Elliott Lake and Killarney.
At this point, Whitehead, his daughter and wife work in the business but he expects to expand his team soon.
“You walk and then you run,” said Whitehead. “We definitely will be growing and it seems to be a lot faster than expected. The tremendous response we received last week was amazing.”
New Creations works with individual clients but also insurance and restoration companies, automotive and moving businesses, to name a few.
Larry Stevenson founded the company in 1988 and started to franchise in 1995, growing to more than 60 locations in Canada and another dozen in the U.S. He was in Sudbury last week to help Whitehead launch the business. Stevenson said there was a “real need” for this type of service in the area.
“We are really solving a problem that most people don’t know exists,” said Stevenson. “We live in a throw-away culture. If you tear your couch or get a couple of rough marks on it, even if it’s good leather, the first thought is to get a new one, or reupholster it, which is still throwing it away.
"We fix so many surfaces, not just leather or fabric, but tile, wood and more. When you think about all the waste that gets put into the landfill or dumpsters, it’s enormous.”
To learn more about the restoration process and the type of projects that technicians have worked on, go to www.newcreations.com.
Wondering if your surface is repairable? Contact Whitehead at sudbury@newcreations.com.
