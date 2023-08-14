GLENCOE - The value of our villages, towns and communities lies in the importance of our social history, as well as the value of our festivities and the memory we have of our ancestors. It is for this reason that on July 16, as part of the Tartan Days festivities, the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the Village of Glencoe and the subsequent 200th anniversary celebrations of the townships of Ekfrid and Mosa were celebrated at the Glencoe and District Historical Society located on McKellar St, Glencoe. Everyone who attended this event also celebrated the 170th anniversary of the first train to arrive at Dundonald (what we now know as Glencoe), and the 45th anniversary of the Historical Society itself.
Throughout the day, the museum and the archive were open to the public, accompanied by a cordial welcome from the members of the Historical Society, who received everyone with great enthusiasm and joy. Hours later, specifically at 1pm, the presentation of the special events took place, as well as the reinstallation of the time capsule that was removed from the cornerstone of the old Glencoe Town Hall.
The event was attended by Mayor Allan Mayhew and Deputy Mayor Mike Sholdice, who presented commemorative certificates to many Historical Society members including local historian Harold Carruthers, directors Ken Willis and Norm McGill. Likewise, Lorne Munro, another important member and director of the Historical Society, presented a check for $2,000 to the mayor and vice mayor for the Arena project.
Different presentations were made at the event about the history of the village of Glencoe, the townships of Mosa and Ekfrid, as well as the history of the formation of the Historical Society in 1978.