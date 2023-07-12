At the July 11 all-candidates forum, mayoral and council hopefuls weighed in how to best address recreation needs, with many focusing on opportunities for local youth.
Mayoral candidates
When asked about opportunities for bike parks, candidate Denis Matheson said he has a few ideas - the local ski hill could be used for biking in the summer, drawing from his experience in creating a bike park in Hinton, Alberta. A father himself, Matheson has heard from his own children they feel there's a lack of things to do.
“Even my 22-year old said 'You know what Dad, there's nothing for our youth to do in this community' - that is an initiative that absolutely needs to be taken up, doesn’t matter who gets in office, I agree 100 percent,” said Matheson.
With 20 years on council, and having given a helping hand in many recreation projects, candidate Travous Quibell agreed there should be renewed opportunities for youth. He noted while the current skate park is a much-loved site, it's seen considerable wear and tear since its installation.
A site for a permanent outdoor stage is also needed, he added, especially in light of talks to replace the aging community hall.
“We need to keep an eye on things like that, and we need to rebuild them to make them better when we have the opportunity,” said Quibell.
Fellow candidate Nicole Gilliss said she’s always open to creating more opportunities for youth, but says any council should be mindful of what’s a fad and what has the best potential for long-term use. Skateboarding is the latest trend, she noted, with a professional skater recently visiting the local school.
“We could and build a beautiful skateboard park. But in five years what if no kids are skateboarding anymore? And I find maybe that happens often and we just don’t have the upkeep,” said Gilliss.
She further suggested that council would benefit from a youth advisory committee to gain input from teenagers.
Candidate Reg Knox agreed that more facilities are needed for youth, but any expectations should be tempered with fiscal responsibility, suggesting an indoor pool and recreation facility as one direction the town could move in.
“Those things cost money. And that takes people, it takes a population to keep it thriving. And that’s an important thing to remember - if we don’t have the population and the tax base, we can’t do those things we want to do,” he said.
He further added that the Site C berm area being installed ahead of the reservoir could be repurposed for recreation in the future.
Councillor candidates
A father of four, candidate Joseph King said he’s aware how fast interests change, but has currently spent a great deal of time supporting the local archery club, an entirely grassroots driven organization.
“I have four lovely high-energy kids, as some of you may know. And, the amazing thing is they never do the same thing two years in a row,” said King. “So, you know, focusing on any one aspect is a little rough.”
King agreed that the pool park has space for additions, noting multi-purpose planning is a better strategy such as a dual bike and skateboard park. Another item he’s heard requested by residents is a hot tub, but noted they are high-maintenance and prone to needing constant repairs.
He further suggested that the arena could be used to hold a cheaper free-standing hot tub and sauna as part of any facility upgrades, with less upkeep.
Young at heart, candidate KK Charlesworth said she’s on board with getting a hot tub for the municipality, but also would like to see youth consulted and thanked volunteers who keep recreation activities running.
“That’s another large part of, you know, making sure if we’re going to open up a new thing, or new activities, things like that, that we have the support from people to volunteer and keep that going as well,” she said.
Charlesworth added that she would support additions to current facilities, and noted the outdoors are also a huge aspect of recreation in Hudson’s Hope.
While she has no young children of her own and less of a stake in the issue, candidate Jeanette McDougall said the district already has a great recreation officer, and would gladly support a bolstered budget for recreation.
“If I’m on council, I would support putting more money in the budget to support their position. If we want more programming, we’ve got to be able to support that,” she said.
Moving from the Lower Mainland and Prince George to Hudson’s Hope, candidate Conrad Northeast said he and his wife were greatly impressed by the Chetwynd Public Library, which sports VR stations and more - tech he would love to see available for local youth.
“Kids really have a chance to dive into new technologies, as well as a 3D printing station with all sorts of resources and materials,” said Conrad, noting he sees an opportunity to replicate what’s been done.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca