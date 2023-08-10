Summer camp is a place where kids learn, grow and make life-long memories. Now, more children will be able to experience Ennismore’s Camp Maple Leaf thanks, in part, to a grant from Hydro One that’s opened up 60 additional spaces for campers.
Camp Maple Leaf, a non-profit summer camp located on a 104-acre private island on Pigeon Lake, has received $25,000 through Hydro One’s Energizing Life Community Fund. The fund supports community-led initiatives that promote physical, emotional and psychological safety and well-being for people across Ontario.
Camp Maple Leaf offers week-long camp experiences for kids aged seven to 16 who share similar life challenges, including kids who belong to military or first-responder families.
“At Hydro One, we are deeply committed to supporting organizations working tirelessly to build a better and brighter future in their local communities,” stated Omar Javed, vice-president of communications, marketing and investor relations at Hydro One.
“We are incredibly proud to support Camp Maple Leaf in providing a safe, fun and caring environment to help kids who face unique challenges to build resilience and confidence while making lifelong friends.”
During kids’ stay at Camp Maple Leaf, staff and volunteers work closely with organizations including Military Family Resource Centres, Little People of Ontario, Tourette Canada and Seasons Centre for Grieving Children. These organizations help support campers and their families throughout the year.
Camp Maple Leaf president Kim Smith says the Hydro One grant will go a long way.
“The biggest impact of this Hydro One grant will be to bridge the gap between families and the camp experience so we can continue to serve more children in a way that is accessible to all,” Smith said.
“We’ve been able to increase participation by 10 per cent and that means helping even more kids develop their strengths, foster a sense of belonging and enhance their overall well-being.”
Established in 1955 by the Canadian Council of War Veterans Association, Camp Maple Leaf strives to support children as they discover their potential and build a sense of belonging in the close-knit camp community.
Campers participate in a variety of waterfront activities and experience environmental exploration. Part of Camp Maple Leaf’s mission is to make sure campers leave the island with new friendships, special memories and a new-found respect and understanding of the unique life experiences they face.
This year, funding through Hydro One’s Energizing Life Community Fund went to recipients who provide critical mental health services to families and children of first responders, rural and Indigenous communities and seniors, along with those who foster environmental sustainability through recreation and art.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.