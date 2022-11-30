ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - Armstrong Township council has approved a one-year trial period for the gym at the Earlton Recreation Centre to be used by youths aged 12 to 14.
The trial period is effective December 1 and will continue until December 1, 2023, "if no issue arises," council stated at their November 23 meeting when the decision was approved.
The proposal had been brought forward by Councillor Michele Rivard who first raised the matter at the September 14 council meeting. At that time she said she had been approached by several parents who wanted to be able to have access to the gym for their children. At the time, Rivard speculated that the interest in having access for youths was due to the start-up of the hockey season.
Council has approved the one-year trial, reserving the right to make a change if issues arise.
The trial will be reviewed in November 2023.
To use the gym the youths must be accompanied by an adult member of the gym, and must have a gym membership as well as a gym access card.
The parent/guardian and the youth must both sign the membership card of the youth.