WINGHAM – North Huron council exempted the Wingham Ironmen from the new ice in/out policy after the hockey club met the requirements set out in the policy to book and pay for a minimum of 35 hours of ice time per week.
CAO Dwayne Evans told councillors in a report that the township previously provided pre-season ice in Wingham and that hockey camps, try-outs and practices utilized this.
This changed when council adopted the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan (PRCMP) in December 2021, which provided recommendations “relative to the short-term, medium-term and long-term recreational needs of the community over 10 years,” Evans’ report said.
Among the list was the recommendation to align the start date of the ice season in Wingham with the start of the ice season in Blyth on Oct. 1.
“The rationale for the recommendation was to address concerns relative to one area of the township being provided with a higher level of service than another area; and to reduce the operational costs to the taxpayer associated with providing pre-season ice.,” said Evans.
On July 4, 2022, Wingham Minor Hockey and Wingham Ironmen representatives appeared as a delegation before council to request the early ice installation for use starting on Sept. 6, 2022.
Council directed staff to prepare a draft amendment to the existing ice in/ice out policy to include conditions under which pre-season ice may be installed or the ice season may be extended. Council approved a revised ice in/ice out policy on Aug. 8, 2022, that stated:
“The installation of pre-season ice and/or extended ice season will be subject to a minimum of 35 hours of ice time per week being booked and paid for at least one month prior to the start of ice plant. The rental fee collected for pre-season ice will be non-refundable once the ice plant has been started.”
The Wingham Ironmen’s request for accommodation in this matter was not only for pre-season practice time but also to accommodate their 50th anniversary plans.
The additional request for ice time is for the first two weeks of September. Previous reports stated, “Depending on the start date, the hydro costs associated with installing and maintaining an ice pad at the Wingham arena for September usage ranges from $20,000-$35,000.” As a point of clarification, this was about the total hydro costs to operate the entire complex during September.
The requirements for a Sept. 17 start date were met and in accordance with the current policy, but to have the Sept. 5 start council direction was necessary.
“The requirements of the ice in/ice out policy have been met for the entire month of September. A minimum of 35 hours of ice time per week has been booked and paid,” Evans’ report said. “Further, staff have undertaken a detailed analysis of the financial impact, and the results of the analysis are favourable. If council is desirous and until more data is available, it is recommended council grant an exemption to the ice in/ice out policy for the 2023 season and permit the ice to be installed and available beginning Sept. 5, 2023, in Wingham.”
Staff will continue to monitor the need and cost for the early ice in/ice out policy and report back to council if it is deemed necessary to change the current policy to accommodate the post-pandemic needs of the Ironmen and other organizations.
If council deems it necessary to update the policy to avoid repeated requests like this, then they will address it at that time.