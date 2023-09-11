ARTHUR ‒ A new 50-unit development is being proposed for the northeast of town.
To be discussed at Wellington North council meeting tonight, the Forest View Estates Subdivision has plans for 10 single detached units, eight semi-detached units, eight street townhouse units, and a 24-unit multi-residential building.
Installation of services, grading and erosion control, sanitary drainage, stormwater drainage, street lighting, and landscaping will also be included.
According to the planning report, staff feel the applicant will construct the proposed development in a manner that is consistent with municipal standards and best practices.
Located north of Domville Street and east of Preston Street, the land is approximately seven acres and is currently designated as residential.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.