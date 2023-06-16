The Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) is inviting the community to join them in celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.
The Indigenous-led not-for-profit organization will host an art-focused event celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 21.
“It’s an opportunity to learn about Indigenous culture, and this year we’re doing it through art,” explained Debbie Egerton, chair for the DCCRC. “It’ll be a great time and an opportunity for people to be able to get up and personal with some of the artists.”
National Indigenous Peoples Day was established in 1996 and is a day to recognize and celebrate the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of Indigenous Peoples.
This year, the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle is putting a special focus on the youth of the community and connecting them to their culture through art.
“We’re hoping to bring the youth together and create a mentorship through art so that we can provide a support for them,” said Egerton. “We have Indigenous youth that are here and may feel disconnected from the community, and this day is an opportunity for a reconnection. We want youth to learn that we are connected to our past, but we can take the past and move forward and continue in developing and creating a safer more inclusive environment.”
The Indigenous People’s Day event, hosted by the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle, will begin at 11 a.m. in the Orangeville Town Hall Gallery with an art exhibit showcasing the works of Indigenous artist Josy Thomas.
The celebration will then move to Alexandra Park, located beside Town Hall, where an afternoon of music will begin. The Traveling Wannabes (Josh Leitch and Norm Trudeau) will kick the musical event off at 1 p.m., followed by J-Rez at 2 p.m. and then the incredible Mama D at 3 p.m.
The event will end after an open mic at 4 p.m. that will welcome all musicians.