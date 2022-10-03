It’s been a busy summer at the Mattawa Museum, “we’ve had over 4,000 people come out,” explained museum curator, Judy Toupin. A lot of that traffic was to see Marcel Labelle construct a 20-foot birch bark canoe on the museum grounds, but the museum is a strong draw every summer.
However, now that fall is here, and the crowds are cooling down, it’s time to host an open house for the community. “This gives a chance for our local people to come in and visit,” Toupin said. It’s important “for them to see their museum,” she emphasized, as the Mattawa Museum showcases what made the town what it is today.
“It is their museum, it’s a history of where they live,” and now that there are less people filing through the doors it is a nice time to visit. Plus, Toupin knows that a lot of residents don’t visit a museum or cultural attraction in their own towns unless they have an out-of-town visitor to entertain. However, why wait for Cousin Steve to show before you return to your roots at the museum?
Admission is by donation, and the open house is a nice way “to thank all of the locals for their support” of the museum, Toupin said. Plus, Richard Gould will be there with his latest novel, jewelry maker Deanna Dillabough is setting up, and free beginner genealogy kits will also be given to visitors while supplies last.
All are welcome to attend—including non-residents—and more information can be found on the museum’s website.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.