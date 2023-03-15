A 72-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a medical episode and crashing his car into a guard rail on Glendale’s diverging diamond interchange early Tuesday afternoon.
When they arrived on the scene, officers learned that the man was in medical distress, Niagara Regional Police Const. Barry Ravenek said in an email to The Lake Report.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Niagara Emergency Medical Service paramedics transferred the St. Catharines man to hospital in critical condition.
The man was driving a Toyota Matrix on the diverging diamond interchange on Glendale Avenue at York Road when his car struck a guard rail.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and no charges have been laid.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the lead detective at 905-688-4111 and pick option three, extension 1009577.