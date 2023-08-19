As our readers may have heard, tours are being conducted now at the Markdale hospital building.
Local politicians, major donors, those who worked on the campaign, and members of community groups who have made large contributions have been walked through the space. (The equipment is not yet in place.)
RAVE REVIEWS
Those who’ve seen inside have been raving about the state-of-the-art building.
“The building is huge, modern, perfectly laid out and about to receive all the furniture and equipment required to care for us if needed,” wrote Ms Lynn Silverton in her column last week.
The donor wall acknowledging contributions is impressive, she said in an interview, along with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Another feature that caught her eye was that the hallways have niches, so that medication carts or other equipment can be pulled out of the way.
She also noted that there is a special detention area is provided for when someone needs to be separated from others because of patient safety.
The tours were given that day to groups of 12, by Sean Conroy, VP Strategic Development, CFO/CIO and Centre Grey Health Services Foundation staff Darlene Lamberti.
Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound, rather than Markdale, is the public contact point.
OPENING ANTICIPATED
Certainly, the anticipation is keenly felt by many local residents who support health services faithfully every year by donating, patronizing hospital events, purchasing draw tickets, and contributing in other ways.
Elaine Antram, who toured the building as a member of the Markdale Hospital Auxiliary posted about what she saw. “State of the art!!! Every little detail right down to the lighting, large windows, every sign in braille, spacious halls and rooms, huge lab!”
“This just shows what can happen when a community and surrounding areas work together… years and years of hard work, fundraising, planning, etc.”
At the start of a recent Grey Highlands Council, Mayor Paul McQueen commented on the tour council and staff had the day before.
“Wow – I tell you, it’s impressive,” he said. “I think when it’s the grand opening, the public will be quite impressed.
He noted that there is a lot of space within the building for expansion, and gave credit to the public and government and those in Health Services working together.
“So, we’ll look forward to the grand opening, and that will be the opportunity for the public to have a view of that fantastic hospital,” he said.
The Advance sought confirmation from GBHS that the grand opening will include opportunities for the public, but did not receive an answer back by press time.
An interview request was delayed, because corporate communications plans a release to all media in three or four weeks’ time.