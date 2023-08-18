On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Ontario’s auditor general, Bonnie Lysyk, released a much-anticipated report reviewing the Ford government’s intention, announced last December, to remove some 7,400 acres from the Greenbelt in order to build 1.5 million new homes over the next decade.
So what exactly is the Greenbelt, and how much of Uxbridge is included in it?
In 2005, the Liberal Dalton McGuinty government designated about two million acres of protected farmland, wetlands and woodlands encircling the densely populated Greater Golden Horseshoe region in southern Ontario. It is one of the largest greenbelt areas in the world. It was designed to permanently protect productive farmland and natural features from uncontrolled urban sprawl. Except for the developed communities and the Uxville Industrial Park west of Goodwood, virtually all of the Township of Uxbridge is included within the Greenbelt.
The auditor general investigated the Ford government’s proposal because, in December 2022, the Province amended the Greenbelt Plan and Greenbelt Area boundary to remove (or re-designate) 15 sites, totalling about 7,400 acres, from the Greenbelt, ostensibly to support its goal to build 1.5 million housing units across Ontario over the next 10 years. None of the sites are in the Township of Uxbridge, but a considerable percentage is in Pickering, not far south of Uxbridge. On Jan. 11, 2023, the auditor general received a joint letter from all three Opposition Party leaders requesting a value-for-money audit and an assessment of the financial and environmental impacts of the government’s decision to remove lands from the Greenbelt.
• The way the government assessed and selected lands for removal from, and addition to, the Greenbelt was not publicly transparent, objective or fully informed, and was inconsistent with the vision, goals and processes of the Greenbelt Plan, as well as previous amendments to the Greenbelt boundary. • Opening the Greenbelt for development was not needed to meet the government’s goal of building 1.5 million housing units over the next 10 years. (Planning officials across the GTA, including the chief planner for Durham Region, were unanimous in this assessment). • About 92 per cent of the acreage removed from the Greenbelt was from five land sites passed on to the housing minister’s chief of staff from two developers, including a land site associated with a third developer. (According to MPAC, the value of the lands owned by these three developers could rise by about $8.3 billion as a result of being removed from the Greenbelt). • Assessment criteria provided by the housing minister’s chief of staff were altered and facilitated the removal of land sites from the Greenbelt. • The proposal prepared by the housing ministry—signed and approved by the deputy minister of housing and the housing minister, and provided to Cabinet (including the premier) to inform the decision to change the Greenbelt’s boundary—did not clearly and correctly explain how the proposed land sites had been identified, assessed and selected for removal. • The government did not assess financial impacts such as serviceability costs, taxation impacts and land value impacts of Greenbelt boundary changes. • The 2022 Greenbelt amendments were made without regard for environmental and agricultural risks, were contrary to the Greenbelt Plan’s vision and goals of providing permanent protection to key agricultural lands and natural features, and may lead to adverse environmental and agricultural impacts. • The Province did not make sufficient efforts to consult the public (including municipal or Indigenous leadership) in a meaningful way or to analyze all of the comments received from the public consultation process required by the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993. No changes were made to the proposed removals to address any of the concerns raised during public consultation.
Despite repeated requests, Pickering-Uxbridge MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy refused to be interviewed for this story. Pickering, which contains a large percentage of the acreage designated for removal.
Uxbridge Mayor Dave Barton said, “The Greenbelt is very important for the protection of farmland and natural areas. Although we’re not included in any removals currently, the pressures for more urban and housing development aren’t going away, and Uxbridge taxpayers fund infrastructure to support commuters from areas like Lindsay, which aren’t in the Greenbelt. This debate is going to continue.”