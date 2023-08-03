By Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative reporter
The Township of East Zorra-Tavistock will open its first spray pad in 2024 in Tavistock’s Queen’s Park. The township says it will offer a unique and accessible play area for families that expands the community’s outdoor recreation options.
EZT Mayor Phil Schaefer said it feels great to add the facility to the recreation options locally. “Our communities are growing, and our citizens have told us that outdoor recreation is an important part of community life.” The project will not cost taxpayers a cent thanks to support from local businesses and residents, and a grant. “Through the support of our residents, Saputo as a corporate donor, and the Trillium fund, we are able to take this key step forward in expanding the use and enjoyment of EZT’s wonderful outdoor spaces, which is a key goal of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.”
Spray pads are non-slip aquatic play areas with no standing water that instead feature water sprinklers, sprayers, nozzles, and games that are motion-activated or on limited run times. Spray pads are a safe, low-cost, and low-maintenance alternative to outdoor pools while supporting childhood development through socialization, developing motor skills, and learning through play.
The new spray pad was requested by a citizen delegation to council in October 2019. The $250,000 project budget is supported through a 2022 Ontario Trillium Foundation grant of $150,000 and community fundraising efforts of over $100,000 to date, including a $35,000 corporate donation by Saputo. The spray pad aligns with the Township of East Zorra-Tavistock’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which shows a need to increase access to outdoor aquatic facilities to meet its target service level for its population.
The Township of East Zorra-Tavistock Council awarded the contract to construct the new spray pad to Openspace Solutions Inc. at a July 5 council meeting. Construction is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2023.