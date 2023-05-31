DISTRICT - Almost all area municipalities are currently under a fire ban.
These include Temiskaming Shores, Cobalt, Coleman Township, Latchford, Englehart, Armstrong Township (Earlton), James Township (Elk Lake), the Municipality of Charlton and Dack, the townships of Evanturel, Chamberlain, Casey, Harris, Hilliard and Brethour, and the Village of Thornloe.
The townships of Harley, Hudson, Kerns, and the Town of Temagami are all currently under fire restrictions, with only small campfires allowed, and fire permits cancelled.
A more restrictive fire ban in place across most of the townships only allows propane devices for any outdoor uses involving cooking or warmth.
Temiskaming Shores fire prevention officer Jocelyn Plante said in a telephone interview that the fire ban will be kept on "until we get significant rainfall. At the moment we're just at the mercy of Mother Nature. We would need at least an inch of rain before we could lift anything. If we have no rain we won't be lifting the ban."
He explained that a fire ban prohibits "anything that's open-air burning. It doesn't matter if it's in a container or not. It's not permitted."
Only propane devices are allowed, he said. No campfire-style fires which use wood are allowed, whether they are enclosed or on legs, he said.
"If it's using wood or live fire, it's prohibited."
Live sparks are the greatest concern, he explained. Propane devices are considered to be more controlled sources of heat.
"We're hoping residents do follow the fire ban and not have any fires," he said.
"There's always going to be risks, such as if there's an accident or naturally made such as thunderstorms that we can't control," he noted.
In 2022 the city placed its fire ban on June 8, he pointed out, indicating this year is hotter and drier than this time last year.
Plante expressed the view that the two weeks of rain that the area experienced recently had helped.
"From what we're told, it's pretty dry everywhere."
HEAT WARNING
Tuesday morning, May 30, Environment Canada issued a heat warning as well, projecting that temperatures are reaching 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius which is expected until Thursday, June 1, and possibly until Friday, June 2.
Environment Canada says heat warnings are issued “when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”
Maximum temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius are expected, with minimum temperatures between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.
Environment Canada says "extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."