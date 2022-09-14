Grey Highlands council candidate Gary Franklin’s goal is to make Grey Highlands a better place.
Franklin came to the community in 2019 after building a house in the municipality. He is married with two children, three stepchildren and eight grandchildren.
He currently works at the military base in Meaford and spent time working for Bruce County.
Franklin served in the Canadian armed forces in the early 1980s and later worked for the City of Cambridge as a truck driver, in the forestry department and later in the maintenance department as a mechanic.
He spent a lot of time as a youth in West Grey and worked on a dairy farm for four summers.
“I have always wanted to be involved in politics but never had the opportunity. I am all for fiscal responsibility, council transparency, the new hospital and trying to preserve the services that we have and promote responsible development while maintaining farmland and significant wetlands,” he said. “My goal is to make Grey highlands a better place than it already is now. Moving here has been the best thing for our quality of life that we have done.”
He said residents of Grey Highlands can expect him to be a straight shooter who will work hard on their behalf.
“I am not the sort of person that will promise things in advance. I have seen the other levels of government do that and then not come through. I will work for all residents and be honest,” he said.
He said there are a lot of big issues facing Grey Highlands and he has heard from many residents about a number of topics.
“I know there are some specific issues like the Talisman land and the Lake Eugenia water quality and cottage owners' concerns. I have heard from these groups and tried to give the best answer to their questions as I can,” he said.
The municipal election is Oct. 24, 2022. To confirm you are on the voter's list, or to find out about advance voting options, visit the Grey Highlands website here.