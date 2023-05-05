Verba Spring Concert will be held Sunday, May 7th in Wakaw School Gymnasium at 7 pm. There will be a silver collection at the door with a portion going to Humanitarian aid in Ukraine. A Progressive 50/50 has been ongoing since Monday, April 24th and the draw will be held at Sunday’s concert. There will also be door prizes, and refreshments available at the performance.
Often people think that to be part of a cultural dance group one must be part of that particular cultural group. Dance can be an expression of one's own cultural heritage or it can be simply an expression of one’s own creativity. Ukrainian dance has a long history of equal involvement of male and female dancers and perhaps it is this that makes young boys, those with Ukrainian heritage, and those without, eager participants in Ukrainian dance. Unfortunately, as other sporting interests begin to claim more time for young men, their numbers in dance become fewer and fewer, but at the very least the joy of dance has been planted and time alone will tell the story of how many will continue to share in the rhythm.
The dancers have all been working hard on perfecting their dances since they last performed for Malanka in January and have taken their dances to two different competitions. On April 28-30, the dancers appeared at the Svoboda Ukrainian Dance Festival in North Battleford after competing at the PFE Dance Showcase on April 21-22 at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon. There were some amazing dances from the Verba dancers at the Saskatoon competition and at Svoboda, the Verba Ukrainian Dance Club group won the Large Group Award for Outstanding Performance. The spring concert is the final fanfare for this year’s dancers and what nicer way for them to end their dance year than with an auditorium full of friends and relatives enjoying the results of their hard work.