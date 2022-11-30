The Shop and Hop event is back with three full days of local shopping fun in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.
The event begins Friday and runs until Sunday, where participants will collect stamps at participating merchants in Lansdowne, Lyndhurst, Outlet, Seeley’s Bay, Delta and Mallorytown.
Participants stop in at one of the participating businesses, get a ballot and their first stamp, continue shopping and getting more stamps, submit their ballot at their last stop and wait for the draw results.
People can enter their completed ballot for a chance to win one of two prize packs, each with $450 in gift certificates.
This event is sponsored in part by the Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay and District Chamber of Commerce.
Shop and Hop is organized as an opportunity to jump in the car with family and friends and enjoy a picturesque drive to the country, while experiencing some holiday spirit.
Maps and ballots will be available at all locations. And a mobile-friendly map can be found at shopandhop.ca.
The list of merchants for this event includes The Tipsy Goat, The Firelight Farmgirl, Wing’s Live Bait and Tackle, The Green Gecko, Bastard Coffee House, Wiltse Creek Studio, The Bay Gift Shop and Caribbean Cuisine, Ridgway Confections, Zipper Thrift Co., Wendy’s Country Market, Sara’s Boho Vintage, Makers Mini Market, Lyndhurst Home Building Centre, Gramma Had That! Antiques and Collectables, Lyndhurst Laser Engraving, Furnace Falls Farm and Blackwood Guitar Company.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)