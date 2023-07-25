The City of Lethbridge has announced an award for community members committed to furthering Reconciliation in the Lethbridge area. In conjunction with the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee (RLAC), it is seeking individuals and organizations demonstrating dedication to strengthen the relationships between the Indigenous community and the city. Nominations are being accepted in seven categories that include, Youth (5 – 17), Young Adult (18 – 25), Community Leader, Education (Individual or group), Indigenous Leadership (Individual or group), Corporation or Private Sector (Group), and Not-for-Profit Organization (Group).
Mayor Blaine Hyggen says he is pleased to see these opportunities being created to celebrate the people who are making a difference.
“We know there are so many amazing Reconciliation champions in our city and I look forward to celebrating them with this wonderful recognition.”
Charlene Bruised Head Mountain Horse, Indigenous Relations Advisor explains “Endeavouring to be a change-maker when it comes to Reconciliation might be a goal you wish to achieve in your own community, but in reality, it can be hard to achieve,” adding that. “By honouring the work being done in Sikoohkotoki by those who are Reconciliation champions, we hope to encourage more people to take up the commitment to building stronger relationships with Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents.”
Award recipients will be those who demonstrate a commitment to advancing the aims of Reconciliation through spreading awareness, creating opportunities for participation, and sharing culture anchored in trust, respect, and equity.
“We want to inspire and encourage Reconciliation action today for a better tomorrow,” says RLAC co-chair Cyndi Bester. “The Reconciliation Awards aim to celebrate Indigenous and non-Indigenous partnerships that are working towards a more equitable, inclusive society.”
The award ceremony will take place during Reconciliation Week in September and will feature a pop-up gallery showcasing visual art that addresses the themes of Reconciliation. Artists within the city limits are encouraged to submit their work to be featured. Applications for the Reconciliation Champion awards are open until Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. and a full list of criteria, as well as information on the nomination process can be found on the City of Lethbridge website.