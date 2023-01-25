Hanna Herald is among 12 local newspapers under Post Media Canada which are making the transition to online only the week of February 27.
The transition to digital only coverage was announced by Post Media on Wednesday, January 18.
It was also announced separately by Post Media the same day that the Calgary Herald building, overlooking Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive in the city’s northeast, had been sold to U-Haul Co. for some $17.25 million.
Among the community newspapers transitioning online include the Fort McMurray Today, Cochrane Times, and Airdrie Echo.
Subscribers to these community newspapers can register to receive one year complimentary access to the Calgary Hearld e-paper, along with online access to the Edmonton Journal, Calgary Sun, among other publications.
As an independently owned and operated community newspaper, The Drumheller Mail will continue providing news to our readers, both in print and online.