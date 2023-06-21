SHERBROOKE – Some residents of this Eastern Shore community are grinding their gears over a new municipal parking policy that, they feel, unduly limits their vehicular options in the historically preserved downtown.
In a notice posted to its website and Facebook page last week, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s requested “individuals not to park on the sides of the roads on Main St. Please use the designated parking areas.”
The post also noted that, “It is against section 143(1)I of the Motor Vehicle Act to park a vehicle while either attended or unattended on a sidewalk.”
The policy has “upset” at least a few residents, said June Tate, who lives near Sherbrooke’s tiny downtown area.
“People believed they could continue parking on Main Street. You can’t block a driveway, and you can’t park on the sidewalk. [But] we have a lot of driveways on Main Street and not many parking spots. There’s no parking for wheelchair [accessible vehicles].”
According to St. Mary’s Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan, municipal council introduced the new policy last week after a complaint from a resident who — wishing to remain anonymous — wrote a letter “relaying concerns” about parking safety on Main St.
“At [a recent] committee of the whole meeting, council discussed [the] correspondence and agreed to place no parking signs along the sidewalk, for now, to deter parking,” she said. “If unsafe parking continues, council agreed to consider creating a by-law to impose parking regulations and explore the possibility of the RCMP providing the service to enforce them.”
She added: “Since the sidewalks were installed in the fall of 2022, they have created safe and accessible pathways for pedestrians to the amenities on Main St. However, there have been instances where vehicles have continued to park next to the sidewalks which has caused a disruption to the main flow of traffic.”
Still, Tate said, “We’ve always parked on the street. If that is a problem, then why aren’t the curbs painted, noting where parking is permitted... People do not understand where they can park now.”
Jordan said the new policy should not cause undue inconvenience to anyone who or lives in, or visits, Sherbrooke. “There is a municipal parking lot across from the post office as well as parking at RBC and a parking lot across from the local Clover Farm grocery store.”
Tammy Vautour, proprietor of Beanie’s Bistro on Main Street, also noted that some people are complaining.
“It’s affecting [my] business a little,” she said. “But, at my end of the street, it’s not such a big deal. [Up] at the grocery store, though, you have people coming out with bags of groceries. We have a senior population, and it’s not easy for them to maneuver carts in and out of the store... [let alone] across the street and back. I can see why some of those complaints would feel very valid.”