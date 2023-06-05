The province to invest more than $140 million into northern Manitoba to improve health care and health outcomes for those living in the north, it was announced Monday.
According to a media release, the province will invest $145 million into health care in communities across northern Manitoba with the goal of “enhancing primary care and chronic disease services, and building up mental health and addictions treatment options that will allow more patients to access the care they need closer to home.”
At the centre of the planned investment is an expansion and redevelopment of The Pas Primary Health Care Clinic, which will include the construction of a brand new clinic site that will offer primary care services, and clinical support services for preventative and chronic conditions, as well as access to public health, mental health, and addictions services, the province said.
Anticipated to cost about $39 million, the province said the new clinic will replace two aging, undersized sites currently in use, with construction expected to begin in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The remaining $115 million will be dedicated to other improvements in health services, equipment, and capital projects across the Northern Health Region, the province said, and priorities will be identified by health system planners working in partnership with community stakeholders.
“The Manitoba government is committed to making health care more accessible and equitable for patients, including those living in rural or remote communities across the province,” Premier Heather Stefanson said in the media release.
“We are proud to invest in services that will allow northerners to get the health care they need without having to travel to Winnipeg.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.