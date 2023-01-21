Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Like most municipalities, the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge is struggling to pare down their final property tax number for their residents.
At Thursday’s operating and capital budget meeting, council sliced the original operating budget increase from 12.38 per cent down to eight per cent with Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis indicating there’s a lot more work to be done over the next month to whittle that percentage even lower.
“With an (operating budget) it’s very difficult to cut things,” said Kloosterhuis on Friday. “A lot of the increases have been increases in utilities. Gas and diesel for the vehicles. Heat and hydro and all those things, they’ve gone up so much and they will continue to be going up, as well as wages have contributed a lot to the operating budget increase.
“This budget is going to be the most challenging that this council or previous councils have addressed in years. The inflation is just absolutely unbelievable. Just as every homeowner is finding, utility and fuel bills are continuing to go up and where do you find the money for it. We have the same thing. Operating is very difficult because you then look at ‘How can we cut operating? Do we cut services?’ The residents do not want to see services cut. None of us do.”
The capital budget came in at an even higher percentage increase, but Kloosterhuis said council can make decisions throughout the year where the increase is acceptable.
“We can work with (the capital budget) because some things will not happen and we do have some reserve funds,” Kloosterhuis said. “Our Asset Management Plan has been completed as per the province’s direction. We have one more year to work on it to bring it right up to date.
“The Asset Management Plan tells you these buildings or at this time there should be a roof done or whatever has to be replaced. It all goes by how old is the building, how old is the roof, that doesn’t mean it has to be replaced, it’s just giving us a guideline.”
Kloosterhuis said council changed the rating of the roads in Oliver Paipoonge and that those arteries will not be done as quickly due to the Asset Management Plan guidelines as well as some other capital budget projects that will see the capital budget percentage decrease.
Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Dan Calvert indicated Friday that council is tackling the budget issues as best as they can and is hoping to downsize the current eight per cent operating budget increase to somewhere in the five to six per cent range.
Kloosterhuis said Oliver Paipoonge usually has budget talks in December and wrapped up in January, but due to 2022 being an election year and the rapid rise of inflation, the final budget increase percentage won’t be calculated until late February or even March.
“We’re not going with the eight per cent (budget increase figure) hopefully,” Kloosterhuis said. “We’re going to work real hard to bring that down. We can’t lie to the taxpayer either.
“We don’t want to hurt anybody. We know everybody is living on a tight income. I don’t want to upset the taxpayer until we really have a number that we can give to them.
“I’m also totally against fudging a budget and saying, ‘OK guys, you can get away with two and a half per cent’ and then halfway through the year we don’t know how to complete our work. That’s wrong too. We have to be honest with each other and the taxpayers.”
Kloosterhuis and Coun. Bernie Kamphof are off to the Rural Ontario Municipal Association annual general meeting this weekend in Toronto hoping to drum up some funding for the municipality.