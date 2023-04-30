Wollaston Township council passed a motion at their meeting on April 11, moved by Councillor JD Fentie, to expedite the opening of Nellie Lunn Park to the public. The park has been closed to the public since the previous council closed it in the fall of 2020 and voted to sell it the following year. Councillor Sheila Currie comments on this motion’s passage and the next steps forward.
Mayor Michael Fuerth brought forth Fentie’s motion on Nellie Lunn Park at the April 11 meeting of Wollaston Township council. The motion proposed having Currie and himself take the lead on the park to initiate a site assessment, initiate dialogue with adjacent landowners, investigate and recommend resolution to any access issues, initiate dialogue with appropriate local volunteer and parks/trails organizations and any other actions to expedite the opening of the park to the public.
Nellie Lunn Park was donated to Wollaston Township 42 years ago by Boleslaw Klincewicz, a veteran of the second World War, in honour of Nellie Lunn, the love of his life, to be used as a public park.
In the fall of 2020, the council of Wollaston Township at that time decided to close the 100-acre park to public access and proposed selling it the following summer to add to the township reserves for capital expenditures, like the new fire hall. This proposal was met with community resistance and a non-profit was formed called The Friends of Nellie Lunn Park, to fight against the township’s proposal and preserve this wilderness area, which constitutes a majority of the township’s recreational assets. A pending sale was overturned by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on a technicality in Feb. 2023 and the new council elected in October, 2022 subsequently voted to retain Nellie Lunn Park for future generations to enjoy.
Currie told The Bancroft Times that the discussion at council on April 11 was positive and they agreed to proceed with the resolution as a precursor to further discussion on the future of the park. She says that internal discussions have already begun and that ideally, they’d like to have the family of Nellie Lunn involved in the process.
As for when Nellie Lunn Park would be open to the public, Currie says it’s too early to say.
“Obviously we’d like it to be sooner rather than later, but we want to be sure we address any concerns and ensure there is a sustainable, community driven plan to keep the park open going forward,” she says.
Currie said council agreed to take a preliminary look at what steps need to be taken to make Nellie Lunn Park viable again.
“Once we have explored the requirements and options, we will report back to council for a discussion on next steps.”