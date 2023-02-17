DONEGAL – On Feb. 10, Matthew Rae, Member of Provincial Parliament for Perth-Wellington, announced the completion of two broadband projects in North Perth during a press event at Gerber’s Workwear in Donegal, one of the many businesses in the area that now have access to high-speed internet.
“It is great to see more of our rural communities being connected to high-speed internet,” said Rae.
“As many families and business owners know, in today’s interconnected world, high-speed internet is vital. Our government is committed to expanding high-speed internet to every corner of Ontario by the end of 2025.”
Both the federal and provincial governments are investing more than $2.2 million to bring reliable high-speed internet to 475 families, farms and businesses in Perth County through their partnership with Southwest Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc., a not-for-profit corporation that addresses connectivity gaps in southwestern Ontario.
“Building and improving critical broadband infrastructure is key to promoting sustainable economic growth and social well-being in our small and rural communities across southwestern Ontario,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair.
“Together with the governments of Ontario and Canada, SWIFT continues to make strong progress in the expansion of high-speed broadband infrastructure across southwestern Ontario and today’s announcement builds on our program’s commitment to drive greater connectivity throughout the region as we mark the completion of two additional high-speed fibre-optic projects in Perth County.”
It was announced on Feb. 10 that residents of Donegal, Britton and Tralee are now benefiting from this expanded broadband access.
North Perth Mayor and SWIFT board member Todd Kasenberg spoke at the event, relaying the importance of connecting rural Perth County residents to high-speed internet.
“This is another great day for residents of North Perth and Perth County,” said Kasenberg. “We again get to celebrate the progress of broadband installation and availability, and it’s very exciting to see the projects in Perth County have been completed to this point.” Kasenberg then went on to explain that 97 SWIFT contracts in southwestern Ontario involved the installation of 4,300 kilometres of fibre and approximately 64,000 connections, which includes 874 customers in Perth County.
“Our government continues to deliver on our commitment to expand access to high-speed internet to communities across the province,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “By building new broadband infrastructure in Perth County, we are helping to build Ontario and strengthen rural communities. This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.”