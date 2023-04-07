Before the Medicine Hat Public School Division can close a school, it must follow a process. Part of that process is hearing thoughts and opinions from the community.
Superintendent of MHPSD Mark Davidson said, “No school closures are imminent. Before schools are closed there is a process that is required under the Education Act and in our own policy. The board would follow that process, as they have in the past. Even if government announced that our project was going to go ahead in a future year, we would still have to go through that process.”
Even though the first priority in the new capital plan for MHPSD for 2024-27 is to build a new school and consider closing two schools once it is complete, it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s what will happen.
“Development can cause growth in a different area and you change your capital plan because of that,” stated Davidson. “We use the best information we have available to us. If the population of children rebounded, it might change things.”
It’s difficult to predict how things will look in two years time. The new capital plan is a proposal to government seeking to build a new school where there is growth in the city. In exchange, physical space may need to be reduced where enrolment in Medicine Hat is declining.
“What the reality is at the time funding is announced could be different than what it is today,” said Davidson.
The earliest MHPSD would hear about if they have one of the projects that receives design funding would be March 2024, said Davidson.
“It’s really important for folks to know that the board has not made a decision today about schools closing. Before any decision is made by the board, they will go through an extensive process of consultation with affected communities.”