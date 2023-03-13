Nunavut Sivuniksavut is looking to hire a new executive director.
But the college, which provides post-secondary education to Inuit students in downtown Ottawa, won’t say why the previous executive director is no longer in that role.
Last week, Nunavut Sivuniksavut shared a job posting for a new executive director on its Facebook page.
Lynn Kilabuk had been executive director since March 2021. She was appointed following the retirement of Morley Hanson, who had been with the school since its early years.
Currently, two employees of the school are serving as acting co-executive directors. Dan Guay is a senior instructor and Robyn Mo-Lian is a social worker.
In a joint email sent in response to questions from Nunatsiaq News, the pair encouraged interested applicants to apply for the position.
However, Guay and Mo-Lian included no explanation for why the school was looking for a new executive director, despite being asked about Kilabuk’s departure from that role.
“As you mentioned, NS is currently seeking a new executive director,” Guay and Mo-Lian said.
“For 38 years, NS has been — and will continue to be — a place where Inuit youth can expect a high caliber academic and personal learning experience in a safe and welcoming environment.”
The only other comments in the email were two sentences encouraging new students to apply to enrol for studies in the upcoming school year.
“We can’t wait to welcome the class of 2023-24 to our amazing program,” Guay and Mo-Lian said.
Kilabuk could not be reached for comment. Her LinkedIn profile indicates she was recently the school’s executive director.
The job of executive director of Nunavut Sivuniksavut comes with a long list of roles and responsibilities, including financial management, human resources, programming, student affairs, external relations and communications and facilities management.
The deadline for applications is March 24, and states Nunavut beneficiaries will be prioritized.