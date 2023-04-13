Pace Community Support, Sexual Assault & Trauma Centre (PACE) in Grande Prairie has been approved for a $120,370 grant from the province to assist the organization in counselling and education.
The province announced $4.2 million in additional funding to support victims of sexual assault last Thursday (April 6).
“I have spent time meeting with organizations and am glad to see that this funding is being used to address the immediate concerns of counselling wait lists,” said Tanya Fir, parliamentary secretary for Status of Women.
The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS) called for more funding to shorten wait times, address the complex needs of survivors, help access justice, and provide school and community-based prevention programs in January.
A $14 million business case was by AASAS was given to the province for funding to centres across Alberta for what it says is needed for operational funding to cover preventive and responsive services for sexual assault survivors.
In February, PACE Executive Director Jacquie Aitken said the issue in Grande Prairie is finding staff rather than financial challenges.
“We need therapists that can deal with complex trauma,” she said.
“The most complex trauma we often find is abuse during childhood.”
The province says $3.8 million of the announced investment will go to addressing the wait list at 13 sexual assault centres in the province.
The remaining $400,000 is tagged for a new service model to provide survivors waiting for services with resources, supports and information to address individual needs.
As of February, sexual assault survivors in the Grande Prairie region are waiting about four months for counselling services. In other parts of the province, it is reportedly over a year.
Organizations which received funding include:
AASAS says 43 per cent of Albertans have experienced sexual violence in their lifetimes.
Aitken noted in rural areas, rates of sexual assault in the family are 3.5 times higher than in urban communities.