Oxford County has made an improvement to one dangerous intersection in Punkeydoodles Corners, but area residents are putting pressure on Oxford County to come up with a permanent solution to make the entire area safer.
Shannon Snyder and her family live right beside the intersection where a young local woman lost her life nearly a year ago. She said there have been three accidents in the area over the last month or so, sparking concerns about road safety again. “The spot by our house where they put the light in seems to be better now. People still run it, but maybe not as much, and there hasn’t been a collision there. The other two intersections are still having collisions. We don’t want it to be forgotten that it’s not fixed.”
There has been a great deal of debate over what is causing so many accidents on the oddly designed roads in the area. Snyder explained there are several reasons why it’s so dangerous. “I don’t think it’s all driver error. It is a very confusing spot with all of those ways on and off the road, and there are awkward turns. Two of them are kind of pulling onto a corner or into a situation where most people would yield at that point towards Tavistock. I think the visibility on that corner isn’t good and traffic is moving really fast.” She added people are looking but they don’t have enough time because of the vantage points and the confusion throughout the area. She added that GPSs are also pulling more people into the area, increasing volume. “It has become a way for people to take a faster route to the Woodstock area, so it is being used more than it ever has.”
Oxford County, which is in charge of traffic in the area but needs financial support from Perth County and Waterloo Region on any construction projects, has scheduled a public meeting for October 5. The time and location have yet to be determined. “What I have heard is Oxford County has set up a traffic study on the area, so there has been a road engineering company out assessing the area and we have had a chat with him. I think they will be presenting what they would propose at this meeting next month,” said Snyder, who added another problem in the area is three different police forces respond to accidents in the area, which may be undermining a true understanding of how many accidents are occurring. “We don’t feel accidents are being properly documented. The totals that are being put forth just don’t seem at all accurate with the amount we are seeing.” The Gazette has reached out to both the Perth and Oxford OPP along with Waterloo Region Police, and it has been difficult to get a true picture of the number of accidents in the area, and it is clear the different police forces do not communicate with each other. “The numbers just aren’t accurate because they aren’t being compiled in the same place. It can make it seem there aren’t as many happening as there are. A lot of us are starting to do our own documenting because the numbers aren’t reflecting what’s really happening.” Snyder said she read one media story that said there were 11 accidents over eight years in the area, which she said is simply wrong. “We are all looking at it and thinking there is absolutely no way that is right. There would be times we would see two a month. Obviously, the problem doesn’t seem as urgent when it isn’t properly documented,” added Snyder. She said if the numbers were accurate, there may be a bigger push for change. “Let’s really fix the problem instead of sinking money into something that isn’t long-term. Honestly, I would love to not have to keep having these discussions, but we feel we need to keep this push on. We are coming up on a year anniversary since we had a death there. We don’t want to see that happen again, and it’s quite possible it will with the speeds people are travelling and the confusion that’s there.”
Area residents believe a roundabout will be the ultimate solution in the area, and they feel the engineer will ultimately support that, but an interim plan might be introduced, pushing the ultimate plan out for budget reasons. “We are worried they may try to do something in the interim that won’t solve the problem and potentially waste time, effort, and money. It’s frustrating when you hear it could be years and years before they really implement a good solution.”
Residents not even living in the immediate area continue to let their concerns be known on social media and to the county’s road department, including Tavistock’s Chee Peng. “Action ought to be based on incident data at the location, and I am sure they have plenty of that. All we can hope is that the next accident will involve one of our family members.” Peng recently sent a letter and map pleading with the county to act sooner rather than later.