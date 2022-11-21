Architectural designer Lance Taylor has volunteered his time to bring back the light display at Park Meadows Estates after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Taylor and a team of dedicated volunteers have been busy getting the displays set up and decorating all the trees with lights.
This is Taylor’s first time designing the light display.
“I’ve done a plan and everybody has been helping put the lights up,” said Taylor. “It’s going to look really magical.”
Presently, more than $10,000 has been spent on new displays. When combined with the lights already in storage from previous years, this year’s display promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Taylor added he’s “looking forward to everybody coming down to enjoy the park. It’s going to be really special.”
A voluntary cash donation will be available at the entrance. Some of the funds will go to the Root Cellar and some of the money raised will go to maintain the display for future years.
The lights will be lit up starting on Sunday, Nov. 27 and are available to view from 5-10 p.m. daily.