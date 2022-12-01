Town of Strathmore Coun. Richard Wegener is challenging the community to come together and raise donations for the Strathmore Overnight Shelter.
He explained his goal with the challenge is to bring some more attention to some of the charities operating in town.
“What I am doing with the Overnight Shelter, I am hoping to get the word out there so that people will donate to the shelter,” said Wegener. “At the end of it, I believe it is Dec. 21 is kind of what I want, I am going to call an end to it and I will match all of the funds raised up to $1,000 of my own money.”
He feels, especially since his joining Strathmore Town Council, that he and his family have been able to live fortunately, thus spawning the idea to give back.
“We always had shelter and food and entertainment – all the basics of life,” said Wegener. “A lot of people don’t have that, so I got thinking I could make a contribution that being a councillor afforded me.”
Now that the challenge has kicked off, Wegener intends to keep up the event annually, if not more often, so long as he remains a part of Strathmore’s town council.
He decided to support the overnight shelter this time around following a recommendation from a friend who mentioned how much the organization does for Strathmore’s community.
In a subsequent charity challenge, perhaps in the summer, Wegener added he intends to support the Wheatland County Food Bank.
Thus far, though the campaign is still in its infancy, Wegener explained he has received more support than he initially expected to see for his initiative.
“I am getting from the people who I have talked to, it is getting a good response. I spoke with the radio station and it is being promoted there … I am getting support from the people on council, and I guess they are passing the information on,” said Wegener. “The goal is for there to be at least $1,000 donated to the overnight shelter by the end of the campaign, but I am giving that much regardless, whether it is in matched funds or if it is just my own donation.”
For those who are interested, donations can be made directly to the Overnight Shelter at the facility, or folks can call in at 403-880-3171.
Wegener is also promoting the challenge via his own social media and is able to take questions about the challenge should the community have any.