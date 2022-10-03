Darrell Willier spent National Day for Truth and Reconciliation sharing his experience with local students as First Nations, Metis and Inuit education coordinator for the Medicine Hat Public School District – but his efforts extend far beyond Sept. 30.
Willier works out of Medicine Hat High School on Wednesdays where he meets with 82 students who are either status or non-status First Nations or Metis.
“One of our big things is to have that sense of belonging,” said Willier. “I can talk to them about what they are doing, how many credits they are earning and whether they want to attend post-secondary.
“I contacted Alberta Education about (non-status) and they said absolutely. Or if they are Indigenous from a different country, that counts too, such as from Mexico. The more students we can have declare their status, either with a card or without, it gives myself, Shirley (Boomer) and Courtney (Legacy) the opportunity to meet with those students, talk to them and give support.”
Willier is of Cree descent and originally from Sucker Creek First Nation. Both of his parents are residential school survivors. His five older siblings, older cousins, aunts and uncles all went to residential school.
In 1966, when Willier was due to start Grade 1, there was a change in government policy. Although, strongly encouraged to keep sending her children to residential schools, Willier’s mother refused and all started attending the local Catholic school.
Willier originally was on path to become an RCMP officer but changed direction, working odd jobs until he realization he needed to go to university. He originally was going to become a physical education teacher but switched his program and got a degree in psychology. This program facilitated his healing journey as he started talking about residential schools and understanding the impact of them on his own family.
In 1988, while in university, he took a western Canadian history course to see what the professor, who had a PhD in history, would say about the Indian Act and residential schools. The professor apologized to him, saying there was next to no knowledge on the Indian Act or residential schools because it wasn’t being taught.
“Something like Orange Shirt Day or even to have the ability to do more First Nations, Metis and Inuit education in the classrooms now is tremendous,” said Willier “It’s a huge step. I’ve been doing classroom presentations on First Nations, Metis and Inuit history for decades when I was up north. It was way ahead of the education system.”
Superintendent Mark Davidson knew Willier from when they worked together in Grande Prairie. When the job opportunity came up, Willier and his family jumped at the chance to move to Medicine Hat.
On top of working out of Hat High on Wednesdays, Willier works in the public schools with two colleagues, Shirley Boomer and Courtney Legacy. They have 32 different class presentations for Grades 1-12. Since Willier joined the school district, they’ve made the program more accessible, going into the schools rather than having classes come to them.
Willier recently did a Circle of Courage with Grade 9 classes at Roy Wilson that lasted all day. Willier and his two colleagues are booked for presentations months in advance. Each split their workload between different schools and stay at them due to the importance of creating connections and relationships with students.