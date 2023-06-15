WELLINGTON ‒ The gap between social assistance rates and the poverty line “remain significant” throughout Wellington County and Guelph.
According to a new fiscal report from Ontario Works (OW), “rapidly increasing average market rent” is making it “more difficult” for those receiving OW benefits across the Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin region to “find and maintain affordable housing and “meet their basic needs.”
"Economic recovery, a tight job market, inflation and the high cost of housing in Guelph and Wellington may pose challenges to the financial wellbeing of individuals in our communities over the course of this year," said Stuart Beumer, director of OW, in the report. "Clients locally often struggle to stabilize their situation and be able to meaningfully seek and maintain employment due to some of these factors, such as their inability to secure appropriate housing."
The total number of households reliant on OW longer than five years increased by 21 per cent since 2019, with the average time spent on assistance increasing from 29 to 32 months.
Though couples without children are more likely to exit the program fastest, sole parents remain on assistance the longest.
The report also found shelter benefits for OW are “very low” and “fall significantly short” of covering market-rate shelter costs in the service area.
Within OW, an individual receives $343 to cover their basic needs and $390 to cover shelter, with an additional $500 per dependant.
"The trend of long-term reliance on OW continues, with a year-over-year increase seen in the proportion of the caseload on assistance for longer than two years despite pandemic disruptions," said Beumer, in the report.
The eighth most expensive place to rent in Canada, the CMHC estimates the average market rent in the Guelph service area has increased by 17 per cent since 2019, although trends “suggest that local rents are much higher,” settling around $2,085.
In Wellington County, Centre Wellington and Wellington North “consistently retain the largest OW caseloads,” while Puslinch has the lowest, which is attributed to local “population levels” and "affordable rental housing availability.”
"The high cost of housing has been a subject of local and national interest, with Guelph garnering (national) attention," said Beumer, in the report. "In the current housing climate, the need for social and affordable housing stock is growing as affordable rental options become increasingly difficult to find."
Those who have come onto OW in the last two years now represent the highest percentage of overall caseloads at 37 per cent.
However, the report suggests that Wellington and Guelph show “strong recovery post-pandemic” with an “exceptionally low” unemployment rate of four per cent and a “high labour participation rate” of 70 per cent in March.
With 3400 active job postings in Guelph in March demonstrate “favourable conditions for job seekers,” most available positions include retail salespersons (7671), material handlers (5886), customer service/information reps (3937), and retail wholesale trade managers (3037).
There remains high demand for manufacturing, and construction jobs due to "issues related to lower pay and access to a license," while need in healthcare, social services, and education-related positions are associated with "low unemployment."
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.