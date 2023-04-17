Before anyone ventures into the age-old spring tradition of burning grass, they may want to compare the minimal benefits against the potentially significant and costly damages before lighting the fire.
Burning grass is considered a Category 4 fire, explains the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, as New Brunswick's official forest fire season begins April 17. It ends on Oct. 31.
People who deem it necessary to burn grass must submit a written burn plan to the department, have an inspection beforehand, and receive a written permit.
Asked if he had advice for anyone setting a grass fire, Woodstock Fire Department Chief Harold McLellan offered a two-word response.
"Don't burn."
The fire chief said grass fires generally do more harm than good, starting with burning nitrogen off the ground.
Grass fires are generally more about appearance than practical benefits, he said.
"I guess green looks better on black than it does on brown," McLellan said.
McLellan said DNR could issue substantial fines for burning without a permit, and the individual who started the fire could be held responsible for any damage. Those costs could prove significant.
He said fires could spread quickly into the property owner's or neighbouring buildings, leaving the firestarter on the hook for damages.
McLellan warned a calm, dry day with apparently good burning conditions could change quickly, allowing a blaze to get out of control quickly.
"A burning fire can create its own updraft," McLellan explained.
He advised anyone planning any outdoor fire to contact the DNR beforehand, adding officials would, in many cases, visit the site and establish a plan.
While he didn't have stats on hand, Chief McLellan said he and neighbouring departments respond to supposedly controlled burns that got out of control each spring.
While most fire restrictions are provincial mandates, some cities, towns and villages have bylaws restricting burning. The Department of Natural Resources noted it is the responsibility of the public to understand and follow these bylaws.
Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones said fire regulations, like most regulations, remain unchanged by municipal reform. Even before amalgamation, she said, town restrictions closely followed provincial rules.
Jones said provincial fire-ban restrictions encompass the entire province, including municipalities.
The Department of Natural Resources said the public could access information about fires or where and when they're permitted online or via phone by calling the toll-free burn line at 1-866-458-8080 or visiting the department's website.
The department said that anyone igniting a Category 1 fire (fires with a diameter of three metres or less) should ensure burning is allowed in that area.
Category 2, 3, and 4 fires require a written permit. Applications are available at the department's district offices.
The department's fire regulations also include anyone who conducts an industrial operation on forest land. They must possess a valid work permit that specifies the required fire equipment and the location of the operation.
A work permit is available at no cost by phoning the appropriate district office. Officers will conduct inspections throughout the season to ensure compliance with industrial operations.
The department's release explained the liability of any fire lies on those responsible.
"Under the Forest Fires Act, if you ignite a fire, you are responsible for it," the department said. "If your fire gets out of control, you may be liable for the cost of fighting the fire and/or damage to another person's property. You may also face penalties and/or fines for violating burning regulations."
Provincial stats report that 214 fires burned 176 hectares of forest land in New Brunswick in 2022.
Forest land includes any land outside the boundaries of a city or town, not cultivated for agricultural purposes,
on which trees, shrubs, plants or grass are growing. It also includes blueberry fields and peat bogs.
Details on other burning permits are available by calling toll-free at 1-866-458-8080. Restrictions for areas where burning is regulated by the province are updated at 2 p.m. each day. Current burning restrictions and the Provincial Forest Fire Summary are available online.