Markham Public Library (MPL) just added a collection of dementia care kits to help people engage with their loved ones while helping them to exercise their brain and retain their skills.
The senior population in Markham is growing, as it is across Canada — “there are over 500,000 people experiencing dementia today, with a projected 912,000 to have dementia by 2030,” reads the news release last week.
When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, it can be a life-changing event. Taking care of someone with dementia can be challenging at many times as they experience a decline in cognitive ability and memory. The dementia care kits are designed to stimulate the brain for those with dementia and help them retain their cognitive abilities.
Each kit comes with a unique set of activities such as books, games, DVDs or puzzles. Customers can place a hold online or pick them up at Markham Village, Unionville or Thornhill Community Centre libraries.
There are currently more than 20 different kits available in the collection. Everyone is allowed borrow up to three kits at a time for six weeks with one renewal.
MPL conducted thorough research on what is available in Markham, at other libraries and across the country. “As the senior population grows in Canada, it is important to support them in our community,” comments Karen Yang, publicity and social media marketing manager, adding that the library wants to make sure they offer something for every age range, interest and ability.
Dementia care kits support both MPL’s older adult strategy as well as the inclusion strategy by providing a curated collection that focuses on adults experiencing cognitive decline. It expands the lending collection with accessibility tools and inclusive content for those with print and other disabilities.
The library also consulted with Alzheimer Society of York Region on the name of the kits, and the language and tips used in the guides that come with each kit. Through this unique collection, MPL hopes to support those with dementia and their caregivers in the Markham community.
For more information, please visit Markham Public Library’s website at https://markhampubliclibrary.ca/dementiacarekit/.