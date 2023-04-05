ST. MARY’S — Three times is the charm in life and, apparently, municipal finances.
After reporting annual projected shortfalls for the 2023-24 budget on two recent occasions at council for the Municipality of the District of Saint Mary’s, Director of Finance Marian Fraser presented a better picture for the committee of the whole on March 29.
“For draft three,” she said, “we are presenting a balanced budget for 2023-24.”
That’s a marked improvement from February — when she reported a projected operating deficit of $80,000 for next year — and March — when she was able to trim that to a shortfall of $51,605. The final budget — written in neither red, nor black ink — was expected to be around $3.8 million, compared with $3,462,824 in 2022-23.
The changes made to draft two included a two-cent increase to the residential resource tax rate to 97 cents, and the commercial rate to $2.28 cents, per $100 of assessed value – the first such hikes in several years. It also included a reduction in cost-of-living increases, saving approximately $7,500.
Meanwhile, Fraser said, “We’ve formally received, verbally and in writing, the RCMP expense for 2023-24, and it has been confirmed at $604,485, which is actually a decrease from the figure we had been using in [draft] budgets one and two.”
Taken together, these measures enabled staff to increase the budget for certain strategic line items — such as the housing authority — and reduce or cap others — such as annual conferences and professional development. “Expenses for the housing authority [were] increased,” she said. “Solid waste disposal tipping fees have increased by $2,452.”
The final budget was to be presented for approval at the municipality’s annual general meeting on April 4.