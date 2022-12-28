Canadian content (CanCon) was a result of the Broadcast Act and is to ensure that around 30-40 per cent of all content shown on TV or played over the radio was Canadian to ensure Canadian culture was not eroded. Now, the federal government wishes to bring the same standards into the modern age by introducing Bill C-11 which intends to bring this same standard to the Internet. Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, shared his views on this bill and how it is a form of censorship.
“This bill — and clause four in it — I remember debating it, being in Heritage Committee,” said Shields. “It basically allows the government, through the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission), to build an algorithm to tell you what you’re going to see. Now, the minister and the Liberals have denied this and denied this until the minister in the Senate admitted that the CRTC could do that. They could build an algorithm that limits what you could see, or direct you to the things that you could see which is a form of censorship. This is wrong and the bill in the Senate has had a lot of witnesses talking about how bad this bill is — just not an appropriate way to do it. They attempted this with Bill C-10 in the last session we had before the election, and it didn’t get through for the same reasons. Bill C-11 has the same clause and the same possibilities of censorship on the Internet, which is wrong. You’re going to have the CRTC telling you what you can see and read on the Internet.”
After this discussion on what exactly the bill is looking to do, Shields shared some of his concerns about how exactly the bill defines Canadian content.
“We know in the sense of when we talk about radio and TV, you know pretty well under the CRTC that if there is a song written and performed by a Canadian that is part of the Canadian content — 30 per cent or the quota that they have to play on radio stations, but when you get into social media — we have some tremendous people that have been very successful on social media, but they wouldn’t qualify for Canada content that is done under the CRTC in other formats. There is not a clear definition and we have a lot of successful people on social media who use Facebook and who use TikTok who would not qualify necessarily to be classified as Canadian content.”
Shields also provided an example of just how convoluted the system can be when it comes to whether or not a particular piece of media can be classified as something that can contribute towards CanCon.
“Nexus Studios has put a lot of money into Canada for film development, but yet those films are not Canadian under this new bill. It would be tough on our film industry in Canada just because the foreign money coming in to help develop it makes it excluded from being Canadian. Although it’s made in Canada with Canadian actors and Canadian unions doing all the work, it wouldn’t be called Canadian. It wouldn’t be allowed under that mechanism for social media. There’s been a lot of people who’ve been very successful on social media, and they don’t need the CRTC to tell people whether they can watch them or not.”
With the bill now in the Senate, Shields proceeded to discuss what will happen with the bill there. He also pointed out that there is still time for Canadians to have their voices heard on this matter.
“The bill is in the Senate, they have studied it clause by clause and they are now going to be looking at the amendments. I talked to a senator yesterday that’s on that committee and they have a lot of amendments. There’s still time for amendments to be made to it, changes to be made to it, and the Senate is still working on it, so there is still time. If people want to communicate with Senators, absolutely they are still trying to amend it to fix it or stop it.”