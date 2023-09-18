The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) made the announcement on September 14, letting the public know that another step forward in accessibility improvements at Art Fraser Park has been completed.
The addition of two new picnic tables follows the installation of a communication board at the popular park, often frequented by locals and tourists.
The NRRM has been investing in community wellness through their Parks and Trails Active Mobility Study and Park Improvement Projects, aiming to open more opportunities for inclusive participation in community spaces.
Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca