With the municipal election just around the corner, Grimsby residents are being given the chance to meet their candidates.
On Oct. 6, the Grimsby and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet the candidates night, giving voters the chance to hear from the prospective politicians ahead of the Oct. 24 election.
At the event, held at the Casablanca Hotel, there will be a meet-and-greet session with all candidates for ward councillor, school board trustee (except those acclaimed), mayor and regional councillor, starting at 5 p.m.
From 6:30 p.m., there will be a question-and-answer session with candidates for regional council, followed by a mayoral debate from 7 p.m.
After the mayoral debate, there will be another meet-and-greet opportunity with all candidates from 8:10 to 8:45 p.m.
Questions for the regional councillor and mayoral candidates were submitted by the public and a selection will be chosen by the chamber.
The event is open to the public and free to attend. It will also be filmed and broadcast by Cogeco’s YourTV Niagara.