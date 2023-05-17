When it comes to addressing mental health, addiction and housing affordability, Lincoln councillors want to see a made-in-Lincoln solution — which they hope will be coming forward in an upcoming motion of council.
That was among one of the many topics discussed at the May 8 council meeting. Here’s a roundup of some of the items council tackled.
SCOUTING REPORT
Representing the 1st Beamsville Scouting, Evan Blain provided a presentation on the program updates, explaining that scouting is a “worldwide youth movement that aims to promote the development of young people in various aspects of life.”
Through activities designed to be fun and challenging, young kids, starting at five years old, can develop life skills and positive values through taking part in activities, explained Blain. They include survival skills, such as learning to tie knots, start a fire, cook and build emergency shelters.
“Scouts are encouraged to work together, take on leadership roles, and learn to appreciate different cultures and ways of life,” Blain said.
According to Blain, the scouts have planted trees, gone on hikes and camped in the winter. This summer, they plan on canoeing and rafting.
Coun. Adam Russell asked Blain if there is anything the community can do to help maintain the outdoors with climate change.
“The best thing to do is to get more people interested in the outdoors to see what’s out there,” Blain said.
Anyone interested in scouting can register through the Scouts Canada website, which will lead them to the closest community in the area.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
An Introduction for notice of motion regarding a state of emergency on mental health, addiction and housing affordability aims to come up with a “made in Lincoln” solution.
Brought forward by Ward 2 Coun. JD Pachereva, the motion is a followup to Pathstone Mental Health’s update on April 17’s council meeting.
The motion will be considered at the next scheduled council meeting on May 23.
BEAMSVILLE ONTARIO STREET CIP
Introduced by Coun. Adam Russell, a notice of motion regarding Beamsville Central Business District and the Ontario Street Commercial Area Community Improvement Plan (CIP) had its origin at the BIA, at last month’s meeting which tackled investments in downtown Beamsville and businesses.
“The request came to see if there's an opportunity to look at bringing back that facade improvement to CIP to help with that reinvestment back into some of our businesses,” Russell said.
According to Russell, who is working with Coun. Lynn Timmers on this motion, said there is an heritage aspect of it that will be talked about when the motion is brought to council at the next meeting.
“We are looking for basically a report whether or not this is financially feasible to go forward with it either in 2023 or beyond,” Russell said.
The next committee of the whole meeting happens on May 23 at 5:30 p.m.