The Woodstock Police Force, dive teams and others continue to search for a missing person in the waters of the Meduxnekeag River in downtown Woodstock.
Woodstock Police Deputy Chief Mark Bennett confirmed the search continues for an individual who police officers witnessed go into the water early Thursday morning, May 4.
Bennett said the incident began at approximately 3:19 a.m. Thursday, when police attempted to speak to the individual relating to its investigation of an intimate partner violence case.
He said the subject of the investigation fled on foot, and officers believe the person entered the river. The police enlisted the support of COJO Diving and Rescue, the Woodstock Fire Department and the RCMP K-9 unit in its search efforts.
Bennett said the search continued on Friday, May 5.
He said officers, using flashlights, observed the individual in the water but eventually lost sight and contact.
They immediately reached out to the other agencies to begin the search.
Bennett said police are trying to keep the individual’s family updated on the progress of the search.
“We can’t say 100 per cent the individual didn’t exit the water,” he said, but noted the missing person hasn’t made contact with anyone since the disappearance.
Bennett said hypothermia would come quickly in the river’s cold waters this time of year.
“We’re doing everything in our power to locate the individual,” he said.
Bennett said the dive team is searching the most likely areas of the river where the body could be, but divers are dealing with “zero visibility.”
He added that divers are encountering “lots of debris” they must search around.
The search team is gathered beyond the back parking lots of NBCC Woodstock in downtown Woodstock. Divers are searching the waters of the Meduxnekeag nearby.
Bennett said searchers would also scour the shores of the Meduxnekeag. He said anyone who sees something or has pertinent information should contact them immediately at 1-506-325-4601.