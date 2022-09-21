At the Faraday Township council meeting on Sept. 7, Scott Laundry, the road superintendent, submitted a report on the results of the township’s tender for winter sand. After listening to the report, and the information on all the bids, council voted to select Maynooth Natural Granite to provide the winter sand to the township at a cost of $11.95 per tonne, taxes excluded.
Laundry presented his report to Faraday council at their meeting on Sept. 7, outlining the bids received for the supply and delivery of approximately 2,500 tonnes of winter sand. According to his report, on Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. the request for tender closed and was opened right after by Laundry, the clerk and treasurer Dawn Switzer and office assistant Sarah Jenkins.
The quotes received were as follows; Kawartha Capital Corp. with a bid of $24.60 per tonne taxes excluded, Maynooth Natural Granite with a bid of $11.95 per tonne taxes excluded and Eager Beaver Logging with a bid of $15.89 per tonne taxes excluded.
After being reviewed and checked for calculations, Switzer, Jenkins and Laundry recommended to council that they accept the bid from Maynooth Natural Granite for the supply and delivery of approximately 2,500 tonnes of winter sand for $11.95 per tonne taxes excluded. Council accepted this recommendation and voted unanimously in that regard.
Switzer told The Bancroft Times on Sept. 14 that Maynooth Natural Granite had been notified that they were the successful bidder.
“[We] will make arrangements with the roads superintendent [Laundry] to set up a date to have it delivered to Faraday,” she says.
Mark Hyland is the president of Maynooth Natural Granite and says that they are proud to supply Faraday with OPSS1004 compliant winter road sand.
“[This will] play an important role in keeping our roads safe this winter. Faraday Township awards the winter sand contract through an open and transparent process to the benefit of ratepayers and motorists,” he says. “MNG has also supplied the MTO sand domes in our area for the past 10 years and we understand the importance of road safety.”