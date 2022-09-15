The Near North District School Board is launching a new childcare program at Phelps Public School for the 2022-23 school year. Childcare will be available before and after school, and the new project is in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. It all begins on September 19th, 2022.
School board chair Jay Aspin mentioned in a recent release that this partnership “is a clear example of our board proactively engaging with staff, parents and communities to provide a supportive learning environment.”
He explained that Caren Gagne, who is a trustee representative in the area “has worked effectively to help make this happen for the benefit of the students and parents” alike, which is “great news” for local families, added Gay Smylie, the board’s superintendent of education.
The extra care will provide “a seamless day for children to enjoy high quality childcare programming before and after the school day,” Smylie said. “It’s a win-win for our students and families.”
Before school care begins at 7 a.m. and the after-school care runs until 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Families can find more information and register by contacting Shelley Ann Trottier with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario at 705-752-3277 or via email at shelleyann.trottier@ymcaneo.ca.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.