Kane Montour, a member of the Kanesatake Perimeter Security Team, has a simple measure of success for the radar signs installed near community schools earlier this month: have they slowed down one car?
After all, with students walking to stores for lunch and coming and going from school, the stakes are high.
“One car is all it takes to hit a kid or hit one of the workers coming out of the band office,” said Montour. “You know what, that one sign, it could save a life.”
By that metric, the signs are doing their job: every day Montour sees at least a few drivers slow down because of the newly-installed signs. The panels gauge the speed of oncoming cars and warn them if they are going too fast. While the signs are not used for enforcement, they can still be an effective deterrent.
“I know before those signs, it really was hectic,” said Montour. Recently, he has been behind cars going 120 KM/H on Route 344 that have slowed down when the signs start flashing.
“They don’t know if it’s giving them a ticket or if it’s not, but they just slow down. It’s definitely making a difference,” he said.
The safety of children was top of mind when choosing to install the signs, according to Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief Valerie Bonspille, who is on the justice and policing portfolio.
“It was decided to install them to help prevent the vehicles from speeding in our school zones,” she said. “So far, it’s working. The safety of our kids is always important.”
She declined to divulge the cost of the signs, saying only they were well worth it to keep community students safe.
Montour estimates the last 12 or so accidents Perimeter Security has responded to were caused by speeding drivers passing on the double line and T-boning cars that are making a left turn from the 344.
He believes the presence of non-locals on the territory is a major factor in the dangerous driving that can be observed on community roads.
“We always make a joke around the team that they’re good drivers, but when they get to Kanesatake, they get stupid,” said Montour.
“I guess Kanesatake’s always in the news negatively. People come here and go to their stores. They think it’s a lawless town, that it’s a free-for-all.”
While he believes many of the speeders are from out of town, Montour suspects the signs might not be as effective for those who are familiar with them and know they aren’t about to be ticketed.
At least once, he has even seen a car at nighttime speeding up as if to try to achieve a higher number. “That’s one of the downsides of it,” he said, although he characterized the signs as a net positive when it comes to safety.
For Montour, any measure that can make the roads safer is a good one, especially near schools.
“It’s sad. When we were growing up we were able to ride on our bikes and go all over. Even then there were speedsters, but I find it’s getting worse,” he said. “You can’t walk with your family on the roads anymore. You can’t ride your bike at nighttime.”
“As a community member, I was definitely happy to see them up,” said Jadyn Lauder. “It’s very long overdue. I think it will be very useful for the school zone areas where everyone tends to speed.”
Lauder believes the reminder could be effective in slowing down locals and non-locals alike.
“Hopefully this will lead to less accidents, and more awareness that the children in the community are being looked out for,” she said.