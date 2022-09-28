The Alberta Teachers Association and Alberta School’s Councils’ Association are working together to organize a rally that will take place on Oct. 22 between 1-2 p.m. in Edmonton on the grounds of the legislative buildings.
The rally is being held for anyone who supports and cares about education, giving an opportunity to let the legislature know public education is important and needs to be supported, says organizer Heather McCaig.
“We’ve seen an erosion over the years in the support for schools and what’s going on in schools,” stated McCaig of the ATA. “Class sizes this year are extremely large in lots of centres and we are having more supports needed and there is less funding that is available for the kids. We need to put more dollars back into education, we need to fund for growth and we need to make sure every child has the right and accessibility to programs that benefit them.”
Buses are being organized and those interested in attending can register at standforeducation.ca, which will let the ATA know how many people from each area in the province want to go to the rally. The busses will travel to and from Edmonton on the same day.
“We (the ATA) really believe (after hearing from teachers, parents, and businesses) how important public education is and we know people support it and people want to have their kids enrolled in public education. This is an all-out focus to try and ensure the education our children get in the future is the best possible,” said McCaig.
If you have questions or need more information, email Heather McCaig at heather.mccaig@ata.ab.ca.